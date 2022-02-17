Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.18. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 202,680 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter.
About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
