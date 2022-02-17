Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.18. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 202,680 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.