ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 7,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 22,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.
