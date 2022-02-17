Aqua America (NYSE:WTRU) Stock Price Down 0%

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) shares were down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.31 and last traded at $54.78. Approximately 6,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 19,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.