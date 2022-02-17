GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 146,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $2.16 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.