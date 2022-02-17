GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 146,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $2.16 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
