Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.