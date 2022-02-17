Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

