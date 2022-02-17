Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.90. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.06.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Marcus & Millichap Company Profile
Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
