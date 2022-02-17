Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.90. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.06.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

