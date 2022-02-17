DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,981,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,156,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 994,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 526,853 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 686,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

