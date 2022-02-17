StockNews.com Downgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

NYSE:BMI opened at $104.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.