StockNews.com Downgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
Separately, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.67.
NYSE:BMI opened at $104.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Badger Meter Company Profile
Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Badger Meter (BMI)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.