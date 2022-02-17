Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

KO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

KO stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

