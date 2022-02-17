Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

CONN opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $691.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

