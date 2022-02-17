Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
CONN opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $691.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
