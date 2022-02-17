Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Y opened at $693.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $668.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.32. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $600.77 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

