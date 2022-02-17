Critical Comparison: NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NCC Group and PTC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCC Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 PTC 0 2 6 0 2.75

PTC has a consensus target price of $147.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.33%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than NCC Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of PTC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NCC Group and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCC Group N/A N/A N/A PTC 27.21% 17.89% 7.61%

Volatility and Risk

NCC Group has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NCC Group and PTC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PTC $1.81 billion 7.48 $476.92 million $4.20 27.30

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than NCC Group.

Summary

PTC beats NCC Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training. It also offers software resilience services that include escrow agreements, software escrow verification, secure verification, software as a service access and replicate, and software risk assessment solutions, as well as operates online cyber store. The company serves customers in transport industries that includes automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About PTC

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

