Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) vs. U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Financial Analysis

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for U.S. Global Investors and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Patria Investments 0 1 3 0 2.75

Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.07%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $21.65 million 3.93 $31.96 million N/A N/A Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.97 $62.21 million $0.93 19.03

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 152.52% 75.81% 65.21% Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97%

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Patria Investments pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Patria Investments beats U.S. Global Investors on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients. The Investment Management Services-Canada segment consists of investment management products and services in Canada through its asset management firm. The Corporate Investments segment invests for its own account to add growth and value to its cash position. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

