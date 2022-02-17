$108.38 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post $108.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.30 million and the lowest is $17.40 million. Xencor posted sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $229.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $304.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.39 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $140.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xencor.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Xencor by 225.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xencor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -325.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

