Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CEY. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.52) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.43) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 119.67 ($1.62).

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin stock opened at GBX 92.48 ($1.25) on Monday. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,140.73).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.