easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 620 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.39) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.22) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.03) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.59) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.83) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.94).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 714.80 ($9.67) on Monday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 604.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 662.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,087.65). Insiders have bought a total of 3,560 shares of company stock worth $1,810,184 in the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

