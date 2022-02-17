The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 190 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 190 ($2.57) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.03) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.98) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 206 ($2.79).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 173.38 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £8.60 billion and a PE ratio of -2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.44. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

