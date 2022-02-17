Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Blade Air Mobility in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.