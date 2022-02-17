Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,988,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

