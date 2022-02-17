TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report $53.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.20 million to $54.35 million. TrueCar posted sales of $63.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $239.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.10 million to $240.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $244.87 million, with estimates ranging from $243.60 million to $246.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TrueCar.
Several brokerages recently commented on TRUE. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $6.25.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
