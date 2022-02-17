Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Illumina stock opened at $333.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.13. Illumina has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

