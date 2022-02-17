Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

WTFC stock opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

