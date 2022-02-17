Ted Baker’s (TED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($3.04) target price on the stock.

TED stock opened at GBX 94.45 ($1.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £174.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.79. Ted Baker has a one year low of GBX 79.60 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.94).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

