Ted Baker’s (TED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($3.04) target price on the stock.
TED stock opened at GBX 94.45 ($1.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £174.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.79. Ted Baker has a one year low of GBX 79.60 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.94).
About Ted Baker
Featured Stories
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.