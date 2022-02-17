Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.71) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.25).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 393 ($5.32) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 367.60 ($4.97) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($7.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 437.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

