London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 9,500 ($128.55) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($135.32) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a £103 ($139.38) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($116.37) to GBX 9,300 ($125.85) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,130 ($123.55).

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 6,884 ($93.15) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,502 ($87.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,938 ($134.48). The stock has a market cap of £38.37 billion and a PE ratio of 68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,081.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,371.33.

In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.89) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($115,063.60).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

