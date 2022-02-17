Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 725 ($9.81) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.37) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.93) to GBX 650 ($8.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.53) to GBX 650 ($8.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.61).

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 604 ($8.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 613.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 619.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 558.50 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($9.13).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

