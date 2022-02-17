AdaptHealth (AHCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AHCO opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30.

AHCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

