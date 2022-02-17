TransAlta (TAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.29%.
TAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAlta (TAC)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.