TransAlta (TAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

