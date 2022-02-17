N-able (NABL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

N-able (NYSE:NABL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect N-able to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

N-able stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in N-able by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 398.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 209,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter.

NABL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

