Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Trading Up 5.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $98.87. Approximately 971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 90,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

