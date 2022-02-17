Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Price Down 9.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s share price fell 9.1% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $75.07 and last traded at $75.63. 1,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 623,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 245,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 63,322 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.05.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

