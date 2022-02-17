Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($30.45) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.18) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.86) to GBX 2,470 ($33.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.33).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,900 ($25.71) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,991.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,960.24. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.84). The company has a market capitalization of £15.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.83), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($617,312.22). Also, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.31), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,081,498.89).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

