Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.37, but opened at $30.50. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 2,265 shares.
The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a market cap of $499.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.