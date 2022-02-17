Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.37, but opened at $30.50. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 2,265 shares.

The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,681,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 250,777 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 136,783 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $499.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

