Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $10.33. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 121,370 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

