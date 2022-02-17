Legend Biotech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,567 call options on the company. This is an increase of 918% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 call options.

LEGN stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley raised Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

