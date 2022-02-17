S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €31.00 ($35.23) price target by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SANT. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

SANT stock opened at €15.76 ($17.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. S&T has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 1 year high of €24.20 ($27.50). The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.07.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

