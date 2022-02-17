Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €71.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €71.00 ($80.68) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($96.48) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.83 ($75.94).

ETR FME opened at €59.48 ($67.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($80.84).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

