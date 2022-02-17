Traders Buy Large Volume of Blend Labs Call Options (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,164 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 371% compared to the typical daily volume of 885 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 8,183 shares of company stock worth $73,891 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

