Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) and UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) and UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpine 4 and UTStarcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A UTStarcom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine 4 and UTStarcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $33.45 million 10.98 -$5.63 million N/A N/A UTStarcom $24.31 million 1.25 -$23.68 million N/A N/A

Alpine 4 has higher revenue and earnings than UTStarcom.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and UTStarcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -18.48% -33.18% -14.04% UTStarcom N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of UTStarcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UTStarcom beats Alpine 4 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies. The Services segment provides services and support for equipment products and also the new operational support segment. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

