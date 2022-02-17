Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report sales of $796.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $792.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.34 million. Match Group posted sales of $667.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,654,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 182.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.