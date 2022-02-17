Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

