Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HWC. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.26. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after buying an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after buying an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

