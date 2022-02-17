Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Watsco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

WSO opened at $262.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

