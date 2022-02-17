Brokers Set Expectations for Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBNY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

Shares of SBNY opened at $349.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.03 and a 200-day moving average of $300.46. Signature Bank has a one year low of $205.00 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $599,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after buying an additional 354,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

