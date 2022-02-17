Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.96.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$57.16 on Monday. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$61.54. The stock has a market cap of C$27.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 77.98%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

