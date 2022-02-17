Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on Cineplex (TSE:CGX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.06.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$13.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.22. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$10.93 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$858.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

