Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. Bruker has a 1 year low of $56.93 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Bruker’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $279,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 12.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Bruker by 11.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bruker by 234.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Bruker in the second quarter worth $4,695,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

