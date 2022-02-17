Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$904.18.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.64. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

