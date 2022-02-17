Enerplus (ERF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

TSE ERF opened at C$15.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$16.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.32.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.09.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.