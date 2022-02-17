O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.430 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

OI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,948. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

